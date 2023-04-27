Shinhan Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Thursday reported…

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Shinhan Financial Group Co. (SHG) on Thursday reported net income of $1.09 billion in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Seoul, Korea, Republic Of, said it had earnings of $2 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $5.78 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.7 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

