Shenandoah Telecom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 7:09 AM

EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — EDINBURG, Va. (AP) — Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $71.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70 million.

