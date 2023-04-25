2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Premier Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:41 PM

DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — DEFIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $18.1 million.

The Defiance, Ohio-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest posted revenue of $96.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $68.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.3 million.

