MVB Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported net income of $11.3 million…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported net income of $11.3 million in its first quarter.

The Fairmont, West Virginia-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $47.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $35.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVBF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.