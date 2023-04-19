COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
Home » Latest News » Morgan Stanley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 7:38 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Stanley (MS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2.98 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $22.55 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.52 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.91 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

