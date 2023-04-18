Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 18.

Tuesday, Apr. 18 9:00 AM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, First Lady Dawn Moore, Human Services Secretary Rafael Lopez, and Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott tour the Greater Baltimore Medical Center Sexual Assault Forensic Examination Facilities (SAFE), Greater Baltimore Medical Center, 6701 N. Charles St, Towson, MD (9:00 AM EDT), joins Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld to deliver remarks at the National Work Zone Awareness Week press conference, State Highway Administration Hanover Complex, 7941 Connelley Dr, Hanover, MD (11:00 AM EDT), and meets with University of Maryland – Baltimore County President Valerie Sheares Ashby, campus leaders, and students and tour UMBC’s STEM education facilities, UMBC Albin O. Kuhn Library & Gallery, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD (12:00 PM EDT)

Tuesday, Apr. 18 9:15 AM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Maryland Department of Agriculture Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative grant announcement and press event, Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Pkwy, Annapolis, MD (9:15 AM EDT), delivers remarks at the National Work Zone Awareness Week press conference, State Highway Administration Hanover Complex, 7491 Connelley Dr, Hanover, MD (11:00 AM EDT), and delivers remarks at the Community Observance of Yom HaShoah, Israel’s official day of Holocaust Remembrance, Temple Beth Shalom, 1461 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Arnold, MD (7:30 PM EDT)

Tuesday, Apr. 18 9:30 AM Trial begins for voting machine company’s defamation case against Fox News for election fraud claims – Jury trial begins for defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News. Dominion, which produces machines used for voting in U.S. elections, has argued that the network defamed the company when it repeated false accusations from supporters of former President Donald Trump that its machines were responsible for his 2020 presidential election loss. Lawyers for Fox have stated the company’s claims are baseless and that the network was simply reporting on others’ allegations. Dominion is seeking $1.6 billion in damages * Documents released during the course of the legal battle so far have shown that Fox executives and hosts did not believe the fraud claims aired on the network * Before Judge Eric Davis * Case no. N21C-03-257

Location: Leonard L. Williams Justice Center, 500 N King St, Wilmington, DE

Tuesday, Apr. 18 6:00 PM Delaware Governor John Carney hosts town hall focusing on his priorities and the FY24 recommended budget

Location: New Castle Public Library, 424 Delaware St, New Castle, DE

Wednesday, Apr. 19 President Biden discusses plan to ‘reward work, not wealth’ in Maryland – President Joe Biden travels to a union training facility in Accokeek, MD, to deliver remarks on his plan ‘to reward work, not wealth and to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out, not the top down’

Location: Accokeek, MD

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM Delaware Small Business Chamber Blue Ribbon Awards Brunch and annual meeting

Location: White Clay Creek Country Club, 777 Delaware Park Blvd, Wilmington, DE

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Sunday, Apr. 23 Republican Party of Virginia 2023 Annual Donald W. Huffman Advance

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Saturday, Apr. 22 National Association of Women Judges 2023 Mid-Year Conference

Location: Graduate Annapolis, 126 West St, Annapolis, MD

