Mid Atlantic Daybook

Wednesday, Apr. 12 9:00 AM Wilmington Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop event

Location: Starbucks, 627 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Wilmington Police Department, 1 302 654 5151

Wednesday, Apr. 12 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper volunteers at St. Patrick’s Center and talks to seniors about free vaccines and reduced prescription prices, 107 E. 14th St. Wilmington, DE (10:00 AM EDT), and meets with representatives from DelDOT along Route 40 to discuss increased funding for road and pedestrian safety improvements in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and looks at improvements already taking place, Salem Center, Corner of Food Lion Parking lot, 1635 Pulaski Hwy, Bear, DE (11:30 AM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

Wednesday, Apr. 12 10:45 AM Maryland Transportation Secretary discusses highway fatalities – Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld announces 2022 roadway fatalities and debuts new crash data dashboard

Location: Maritime Conference Center, 692 Maritime Blvd, Linthicum Heights, MD

Weblinks: http://www.mdot.maryland.gov/

Contacts: Anna Levendusky, MDOT MVA Highway Safety Office, alevendusky@mdot.maryland.gov

Wednesday, Apr. 12 11:00 AM DC Mayor Bowser discusses DC Comeback Plan – DC Mayor Muriel Bowser kicks off ‘Jazz in Bloom’ and highlights efforts to bring more people to downtown DC, through the DC Comeback Plan

Location: Events at Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://mayor.dc.gov/, https://twitter.com/MayorBowser

Contacts: Susana Castillo , Government of the District of Columbia, susana.castillo@dc.gov, 1 202 727 5011

Wednesday, Apr. 12 12:00 PM Dem Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester unveils jobs agenda – Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester unveils a comprehensive jobs agenda designed to strengthen Delaware’s workforce

Location: 591 Collaboration Way, Newark, DE

Weblinks: http://bluntrochester.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repbrochester

Contacts: Victoria Panzera, Office of Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, victoria.panzera@mail.house.gov, 1 302 753 7684

Wednesday, Apr. 12 1:00 PM Bankruptcy court hearing for cryptocurrency exchange FTX – Bankruptcy court hearing for cryptocurrency exchange company FTX, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections 11 Nov 2022, a week after being valued at $32 billion, as liquidity dried up, customers demanded withdrawals, and fellow crypto exchange Binance exited an agreement to purchase the company * Before Judge John Dorsey * Case no. 1:2022bk11068 * U.S. authorities have indicted former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried on charges of wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance violations, with Attorney General Merrick Garland describing his actions as ‘a global scheme to deceive and defraud customers and lenders’

Location: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.deb.uscourts.gov

Contacts: U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, 1 302 252 2900

Wednesday, Apr. 12 3:05 PM Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller’s public schedule – Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller appears on The Torrey and Dan Show on WBAL Radio (3:05 PM EDT), and participates in a roundtable discussion with CASA members and local officials on the positive impact of recently-signed legislation on Maryland communities, CASA Prince George’s County, 8151 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Maddy Pawlak, State of Maryland, Madeline.pawlak@maryland.gov

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Saturday, Apr. 15 NADOHE 2023 Annual Conference – National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education 2023 Annual Conference

Location: Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.nadohe.org

Contacts: NADOHE, 1 561 472 8479

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Friday, Apr. 14 Maryland Gov. Moore visits UK – Maryland Governor Wes Moore visits the United Kingdom, attending the SKOLL World Forum and participating in trade meetings to highlight Maryland’s efforts to expand the economy

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Lt. Gov , Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

Thursday, Apr. 13 6:00 PM GW New Venture Competition – George Washington University annual New Venture Competition, with students competing for the honor of best new business idea, startup or social venture, with prizes to other innovative ideas

Location: Jack Morton Auditorium, School of Media and Public Affairs,, 805 21st St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://newventurecompetition.gwu.edu/, https://twitter.com/GWtweets

Contacts: GW New Venture Competition, nvc@gwu.edu

Thursday, Apr. 13 Operation Homefront Annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala – Operation Homefront annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala, with military officials presenting an award and cash prize to an outstanding military child from each service

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.operationhomefront.org/, https://twitter.com/Op_Homefront

Contacts: Operation Homefront, Info@OperationHomefront.org, 1 210 659 7756

