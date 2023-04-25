2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Home » Latest News » JetBlue: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 7:18 AM

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $192 million in its first quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 38 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, JetBlue expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to $1 per share.

