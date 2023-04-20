Herc Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported earnings of $67…

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) on Thursday reported earnings of $67 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bonita Springs, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.35 per share.

The equipment rental supplier posted revenue of $740 million in the period.

