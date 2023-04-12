Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

US XGR MEDICAL DEBT — DENVER — In response to a collective $1.3 billion owed in medical debt by Coloradans, and the $88 billion owed nationwide, lawmakers in states including Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, and Massachusetts are pushing a number of bills to protect consumers. Those include capping medical debt interest rates, protecting certain personal property from collections, and delays before payments can begin. UPCOMING , By 3:30 p.m. EDT, photo.

ON THE MONEY-NERDWALLET-NEW GRADS — Massive tech layoffs, bank failures and a potential U.S. recession could throw a wrench in the plans of 2023 graduates — in the same year federal student loan payments are expected to resume and accrue interest. But throughout all of this uncertainty, new graduates, even those with student loans, shouldn’t panic. Not only can new grads create a strong plan for their student debt in any economy, but this article will explore what borrowers can do — with or without a job — to stay on top of their student debt. UPCOMING: 770 words, photo.

POLICE SHOOTING-NORTH CAROINA — Police in North Carolina say they’re continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a teenager in Apex by an agent from the State Bureau of Investigation.

VIRGINIA

US VIRGINIA LEGISLATURE — The Virginia General Assembly will meet for a one-day reconvened session Wednesday to consider Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s three vetoes and his amendments to dozens of bills. UPCOMING , By 7:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

VOTING MACHINES-DEFAMATION CASE — WILMINGTON, Del. — Second day of the pretrial conference in the defamation case against Fox News. On merits. UPCOMING:

SPORTS

FBN–NFL-AP MOCK DRAFT — The Carolina Panthers have been on the clock since making a blockbuster trade last month to acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft and get their choice of potential franchise quarterbacks. SENT: 1,000 words.

BBA–ATHLETICS-ORIOLES — BALTIMORE — Dean Kremer takes the mound for the Orioles against an Oakland team that has dropped six straight. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET. UPCOMING , By 10:00 p.m. EDT, photo.

BBO–NATIONALS-ANGELS — Washington plays Los Angeles at Angel Stadium. UPCOMING: 700 words.

TRANSGENDER HEALTH-LOCALIZE IT — Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is increasingly under attack in many states and has lately been subject to restrictions or outright bans. We provide suggestions and resources for localizing the story.

PHILANTHROPY-VOLUNTEERISM-LOCALIZE IT — As pandemic-related government aid programs end and inflation rises, nonprofits of all kinds are looking everywhere and trying everything to get volunteers. The Associated Press has produced a series of stories set to run beginning April 16, which is the start of National Volunteer Week. We are making our first story, US–Volunteering-Data, a Localize It guide and an audio Q&A with AP reporter Thalia Beaty available early on embargo as background for your reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides here.

U.S. STORIES

US-Tennessee-Lawmakers-Expulsion — Commissioners in Memphis are scheduled to decide whether to return a Black Democrat to the Republican-led Tennessee House. Justin Pearson and a colleague were kicked out of the Legislature last Thursday following their support of gun control protesters. The Shelby County Board of Commissioners set a vote Wednesday. The vote will determine whether Pearson is sent back to the Legislature in Nashville. Republicans banished Pearson and Rep. Justin Jones over their role in a gun control protest on the House floor after the shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. Jones also is Black. He was reinstated to his House seat Monday. SENT: 450 words.

FLORIDA EXECUTION GASKIN — Florida is ramping up executions under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a man known as the “ninja killer” set to die. Louis Bernard Gaskin is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of New Jersey couple Robert and Georgette Sturmfels in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeastern coast. Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes. This will be the second execution under DeSantis this year as he prepares his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw two executions in his first four years in office. SENT: 418 words.

LOUISVILLE SHOOTING — Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg says an interfaith vigil is being held Wednesday in downtown Louisville to remember victims of a mass shooting at a bank. The event Wednesday at the Muhammad Ali Center is just a few blocks away from Old National Bank, where a gunman killed five and injured eight others on Monday before police fatally shot him. Greenberg says it is a tough time for the city. Video released Tuesday showed officers running into the bank as bullets rained down on them. University of Louisville Hospital says three patients are still hospitalized, including an officer who was shot in the head. SENT: 450 words.

EMERGING DRUG THREAT — The U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy is designating the tranquilizer xylazine when mixed with fentanyl as an emerging threat. The drug was approved for veterinary uses more than 50 years ago. But recently, it’s been showing up in the supply of illicit drugs across the U.S., where it’s sometimes known as “tranq.” It’s a depressant that can slow down users’ heart rates and breathing and cause skin ulcers and abscesses. No antidote has been identified. President Joe Biden’s top drug-control official says the designation clears the way to spend taxpayer money to develop strategies to deal with xylazine. SENT: 420 words.

