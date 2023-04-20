Forestar Group: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported net income of $26.9 million…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) on Thursday reported net income of $26.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said it had profit of 54 cents per share.

The real estate and natural resources developer posted revenue of $301.5 million in the period.

