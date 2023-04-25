2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
First Financial Corp.: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 3:01 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — First Financial Corp. (THFF) on Tuesday reported net income of $16 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, said it had earnings of $1.33 per share.

The holding company for First Financial Bank posted revenue of $64.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $53.7 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on THFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/THFF

