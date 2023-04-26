Conmed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Conmed Corp. (CNMD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.8 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Largo, Florida-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $295.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.3 million.

Conmed expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.25 billion.

