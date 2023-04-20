CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 683 684¾ 666½ 667¾ —14 Jul 695 696 678¼ 680 —12¾ Sep 705 706½ 689¼ 690½ —13¼ Dec 721¼ 721¼ 704½ 706 —13¾ Mar 728¼ 729¾ 714½ 715¾ —13¾ May 731½ 731½ 716¼ 717½ —14 Jul 718 718 703½ 704 —12½ Sep 709 709 706 707¼ —11½ Dec 715¾ 715¾ 715½ 715½ —9¾ Mar 721¼ —9 May 720½ —9 Jul 715¼ —9 Est. sales 112,912. Wed.’s sales 110,572 Wed.’s open int 378,314 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 672 674 661½ 663¾ —8½ Jul 636½ 637¼ 622 626 —10½ Sep 568 568¾ 558¼ 562½ —6 Dec 562 563½ 554 557½ —5½ Mar 570 571½ 562¾ 566¼ —5 May 575 575 568 571¾ —4½ Jul 576¼ 577 569½ 573½ —4½ Sep 551 551 545½ 548 —5¼ Dec 543 543¼ 536 538½ —5¾ Mar 549 549 545¾ 545¾ —5¾ May 548 —5½ Jul 546¾ —5 Sep 505 —5 Dec 496½ 496½ 492½ 494½ —2¼ Jul 500½ +1½ Dec 477 479 475 479 +1¾ Est. sales 365,600. Wed.’s sales 342,177 Wed.’s open int 1,313,138 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 347½ 347½ 341 342½ —4¾ Jul 340½ 342¼ 337 338 —3½ Sep 344¼ 345¾ 343¾ 343¾ —4 Dec 354¼ —4¼ Mar 362 —3¼ May 368¼ —3¾ Jul 360¾ —3¾ Sep 356 —3¾ Dec 356 —3¾ Mar 357½ —3¾ Jul 341 —3¾ Sep 356¾ —3¾ Est. sales 1,095. Wed.’s sales 792 Wed.’s open int 4,839 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1505 1506 1488¼ 1497½ —9 Jul 1476½ 1477 1460¾ 1468½ —10¼ Aug 1421 1421 1403¾ 1412¼ —11 Sep 1334½ 1335 1319¼ 1326 —10¼ Nov 1308 1308¾ 1293¾ 1300½ —8 Jan 1312¾ 1315 1300½ 1307½ —7¾ Mar 1307¼ 1309½ 1295¾ 1302¾ —7¼ May 1309¼ 1309¼ 1297½ 1304½ —6¾ Jul 1308¾ 1308¾ 1299¼ 1306¾ —6½ Aug 1294½ —6¼ Sep 1257 —6¼ Nov 1241½ 1241½ 1232 1237¾ —8 Jan 1238¼ —8 Mar 1227 —8 May 1218½ —8¼ Jul 1222 —9½ Aug 1211¼ —9½ Sep 1191 —9½ Nov 1169 1169 1158 1161 —8 Jul 1157 —8 Nov 1105¾ —8 Est. sales 262,904. Wed.’s sales 273,576 Wed.’s open int 686,265, up 3,104 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 55.02 55.34 54.18 54.43 —.59 Jul 55.10 55.49 54.29 54.61 —.55 Aug 54.61 55.06 53.95 54.23 —.56 Sep 54.39 54.58 53.48 53.75 —.60 Oct 53.77 54.01 52.89 53.16 —.65 Dec 53.42 53.64 52.49 52.79 —.71 Jan 53.00 53.35 52.24 52.57 —.72 Mar 52.99 53.14 52.07 52.41 —.73 May 52.90 53.03 51.99 52.32 —.71 Jul 52.11 52.40 51.94 52.28 —.72 Aug 52.12 52.24 52.12 52.13 —.72 Sep 52.36 52.36 51.56 51.93 —.72 Oct 52.03 52.03 51.21 51.66 —.70 Dec 51.32 51.67 51.03 51.59 —.66 Jan 51.49 —.67 Mar 51.33 —.67 May 51.34 —.67 Jul 51.39 —.66 Aug 51.35 —.67 Sep 51.34 —.68 Oct 51.16 —.69 Dec 51.17 —.70 Jul 51.08 —.70 Oct 51.07 —.70 Dec 50.93 —.70 Est. sales 149,440. Wed.’s sales 116,395 Wed.’s open int 476,796 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 454.60 455.10 448.20 451.30 —3.10 Jul 452.00 452.50 445.50 448.70 —3.30 Aug 442.10 443.70 436.80 438.90 —3.30 Sep 429.90 430.00 423.70 425.90 —2.60 Oct 419.70 420.00 414.30 416.50 —2.10 Dec 417.00 417.90 412.20 414.70 —1.70 Jan 414.30 414.40 409.30 411.70 —1.50 Mar 404.00 404.50 400.70 402.90 —1.10 May 397.90 399.20 395.60 397.80 —.60 Jul 397.90 398.00 394.60 396.50 Aug 392.30 394.30 392.30 393.00 +.10 Sep 388.00 390.30 388.00 388.70 +.20 Oct 379.30 385.10 379.30 382.50 +.10 Dec 380.90 384.60 380.30 382.10 +.20 Jan 381.30 +.90 Mar 378.40 +.90 May 378.00 +.90 Jul 378.00 +.90 Aug 375.90 +.90 Sep 371.90 +.90 Oct 371.10 +.90 Dec 370.30 +.90 Jul 368.80 +.90 Oct 368.80 +.90 Dec 363.20 +.90 Est. sales 128,310. Wed.’s sales 130,823 Wed.’s open int 456,317, up 2,018

