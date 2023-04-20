CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|683
|684¾
|666½
|667¾
|—14
|Jul
|695
|696
|678¼
|680
|—12¾
|Sep
|705
|706½
|689¼
|690½
|—13¼
|Dec
|721¼
|721¼
|704½
|706
|—13¾
|Mar
|728¼
|729¾
|714½
|715¾
|—13¾
|May
|731½
|731½
|716¼
|717½
|—14
|Jul
|718
|718
|703½
|704
|—12½
|Sep
|709
|709
|706
|707¼
|—11½
|Dec
|715¾
|715¾
|715½
|715½
|—9¾
|Mar
|721¼
|—9
|May
|720½
|—9
|Jul
|715¼
|—9
|Est. sales 112,912.
|Wed.’s sales 110,572
|Wed.’s open int 378,314
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|672
|674
|661½
|663¾
|—8½
|Jul
|636½
|637¼
|622
|626
|—10½
|Sep
|568
|568¾
|558¼
|562½
|—6
|Dec
|562
|563½
|554
|557½
|—5½
|Mar
|570
|571½
|562¾
|566¼
|—5
|May
|575
|575
|568
|571¾
|—4½
|Jul
|576¼
|577
|569½
|573½
|—4½
|Sep
|551
|551
|545½
|548
|—5¼
|Dec
|543
|543¼
|536
|538½
|—5¾
|Mar
|549
|549
|545¾
|545¾
|—5¾
|May
|548
|—5½
|Jul
|546¾
|—5
|Sep
|505
|—5
|Dec
|496½
|496½
|492½
|494½
|—2¼
|Jul
|500½
|+1½
|Dec
|477
|479
|475
|479
|+1¾
|Est. sales 365,600.
|Wed.’s sales 342,177
|Wed.’s open int 1,313,138
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347½
|347½
|341
|342½
|—4¾
|Jul
|340½
|342¼
|337
|338
|—3½
|Sep
|344¼
|345¾
|343¾
|343¾
|—4
|Dec
|354¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|362
|—3¼
|May
|368¼
|—3¾
|Jul
|360¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|356
|—3¾
|Dec
|356
|—3¾
|Mar
|357½
|—3¾
|Jul
|341
|—3¾
|Sep
|356¾
|—3¾
|Est. sales 1,095.
|Wed.’s sales 792
|Wed.’s open int 4,839
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1505
|1506
|1488¼
|1497½
|—9
|Jul
|1476½
|1477
|1460¾
|1468½
|—10¼
|Aug
|1421
|1421
|1403¾
|1412¼
|—11
|Sep
|1334½
|1335
|1319¼
|1326
|—10¼
|Nov
|1308
|1308¾
|1293¾
|1300½
|—8
|Jan
|1312¾
|1315
|1300½
|1307½
|—7¾
|Mar
|1307¼
|1309½
|1295¾
|1302¾
|—7¼
|May
|1309¼
|1309¼
|1297½
|1304½
|—6¾
|Jul
|1308¾
|1308¾
|1299¼
|1306¾
|—6½
|Aug
|1294½
|—6¼
|Sep
|1257
|—6¼
|Nov
|1241½
|1241½
|1232
|1237¾
|—8
|Jan
|1238¼
|—8
|Mar
|1227
|—8
|May
|1218½
|—8¼
|Jul
|1222
|—9½
|Aug
|1211¼
|—9½
|Sep
|1191
|—9½
|Nov
|1169
|1169
|1158
|1161
|—8
|Jul
|1157
|—8
|Nov
|1105¾
|—8
|Est. sales 262,904.
|Wed.’s sales 273,576
|Wed.’s open int 686,265,
|up 3,104
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.02
|55.34
|54.18
|54.43
|—.59
|Jul
|55.10
|55.49
|54.29
|54.61
|—.55
|Aug
|54.61
|55.06
|53.95
|54.23
|—.56
|Sep
|54.39
|54.58
|53.48
|53.75
|—.60
|Oct
|53.77
|54.01
|52.89
|53.16
|—.65
|Dec
|53.42
|53.64
|52.49
|52.79
|—.71
|Jan
|53.00
|53.35
|52.24
|52.57
|—.72
|Mar
|52.99
|53.14
|52.07
|52.41
|—.73
|May
|52.90
|53.03
|51.99
|52.32
|—.71
|Jul
|52.11
|52.40
|51.94
|52.28
|—.72
|Aug
|52.12
|52.24
|52.12
|52.13
|—.72
|Sep
|52.36
|52.36
|51.56
|51.93
|—.72
|Oct
|52.03
|52.03
|51.21
|51.66
|—.70
|Dec
|51.32
|51.67
|51.03
|51.59
|—.66
|Jan
|51.49
|—.67
|Mar
|51.33
|—.67
|May
|51.34
|—.67
|Jul
|51.39
|—.66
|Aug
|51.35
|—.67
|Sep
|51.34
|—.68
|Oct
|51.16
|—.69
|Dec
|51.17
|—.70
|Jul
|51.08
|—.70
|Oct
|51.07
|—.70
|Dec
|50.93
|—.70
|Est. sales 149,440.
|Wed.’s sales 116,395
|Wed.’s open int 476,796
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|454.60
|455.10
|448.20
|451.30
|—3.10
|Jul
|452.00
|452.50
|445.50
|448.70
|—3.30
|Aug
|442.10
|443.70
|436.80
|438.90
|—3.30
|Sep
|429.90
|430.00
|423.70
|425.90
|—2.60
|Oct
|419.70
|420.00
|414.30
|416.50
|—2.10
|Dec
|417.00
|417.90
|412.20
|414.70
|—1.70
|Jan
|414.30
|414.40
|409.30
|411.70
|—1.50
|Mar
|404.00
|404.50
|400.70
|402.90
|—1.10
|May
|397.90
|399.20
|395.60
|397.80
|—.60
|Jul
|397.90
|398.00
|394.60
|396.50
|Aug
|392.30
|394.30
|392.30
|393.00
|+.10
|Sep
|388.00
|390.30
|388.00
|388.70
|+.20
|Oct
|379.30
|385.10
|379.30
|382.50
|+.10
|Dec
|380.90
|384.60
|380.30
|382.10
|+.20
|Jan
|381.30
|+.90
|Mar
|378.40
|+.90
|May
|378.00
|+.90
|Jul
|378.00
|+.90
|Aug
|375.90
|+.90
|Sep
|371.90
|+.90
|Oct
|371.10
|+.90
|Dec
|370.30
|+.90
|Jul
|368.80
|+.90
|Oct
|368.80
|+.90
|Dec
|363.20
|+.90
|Est. sales 128,310.
|Wed.’s sales 130,823
|Wed.’s open int 456,317,
|up 2,018
