Home » Latest News » ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:27 PM

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $49.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.43 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have declined 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.54, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

