Ways ‘Barkitecture’ Turns Your Home Into a Pup-Friendly Paradise

Home improvement trends come and go, but one that is likely to stick around is what designers call “barkitecture,” the movement that puts your dog and its needs at the forefront of extras and improvements to a home’s interior.

It’s more than just a cute term — surveys show that Americans feel so connected to their pooches and other pets that they would give up that perfect house if it didn’t suit the fur-covered members of the family. That is why pet-friendly features and additions tend to draw people to home listings, says the National Association of Realtors.

Design Goes to the Dogs

Years ago, barkitecture referred to the architecture of an exterior doghouse or dog proofing a home’s interior. Today, dog moms and dads say their pets are as important as people. As a result, homes now sport pet-focused features such as food stations inside posh kitchens with pot fillers just for the water bowl as well as high-end pet lounges under the stairs or inside former pantries.

“Instead of tucking pet supplies away and providing just the basics for their pets, pet parents have been incorporating the preferences, habits and routines of their pets into their home design and incorporating the style of their homes into their pets’ products,” says Jennifer Kovacs, vice president of merchandising, dog and cat supplies at Petco.

Amy Marshall, a partner at Co-Creative Marketing in Saratoga, New York, says she created a “dog room” in an unfinished utility storage space in her basement, giving her large Italian mastiff a space for feeding, getting a bath and quiet when he needs it.

“When we have other dogs here or family and friends who stay over with their dogs, it’s easy to feed each dog one at a time in their own private space, which is less stressful for the dog,” as well as for her pooch, Ronnie, says Marshall.

Here are nine ways to boost your dog’s comfort as well as your own that are cost-effective and will maintain your home’s value over time.

1. Add a Dog-Wash Station

A laundry room can be converted into a doggy-sized shower cabin inexpensively, says Chris Matthias, a licensed architect and interior designer in Miami and founder of homeowner website House Adorable. “In most cases, it’s easier and more affordable to bathe our dogs at home than to take them to the groomer,” Matthias says. “You can get as creative as you want by building mini-walls to contain the water, and the storage around you can be shared with your dog’s shampoo and other bathtime products.”

2. Create a Secure Space

An under-the-stairs cozy dog house with a decorative door can be a respite for some pups, says Darren Globe, chief blogger of Healing Fur Souls, a website devoted to pet health who lives in Lewiston, New York. “Make it a calm, safe space by installing soft lighting and sound proofing for older, traumatized or rescue dogs or those who are sensitive to loud noises, busy children or other pets,” Globe says.

3. Install a Dog Fridge

Dog owners who switch to natural fresh foods may want to look at installing a specialty dual-zone refrigerator freezer drawer just for their dog’s food. Brands like Perlick offer 24-inch drawers perfect for dog food and treat storage. You can add a drawer under this area or nearby for other handy items in preparation for feeding your pooch.

4. Invest in Pup-Friendly Flooring

Go with bamboo, concrete, tile or laminate flooring if you want to make your dog as happy with your home as you are, says Dr. Dwight Alleyne, who has been a veterinarian for more than 15 years in Marietta, Georgia. “Smooth concrete or tile floors are a breeze to wipe or mop clean, especially ones that don’t have grout,” Alleyne says. “If you’re on a tight budget, vinyl and laminate are some of the cheapest choices for pet-friendly flooring.”

5. Make-Your-Own Stairs

Petite pups or aging dogs still love looking outdoors or may need a leg up to get into bed, so a small staircase may be the solution, says Martin Orefice, CEO of Rent To Own Labs in Orlando, Florida. “While they do make prebuilt products for this, they tend to be smaller than is ideal for many dogs and don’t always go with your décor,” Orefice says. “If you’re a little bit handy, you can make what you need out of ordinary lumber from a hardware store and even stain or paint it to match your style.”

6. Elevate Your Space

“My dream is to one day have a house with an elevator inside so that my old dogs can continue to sleep upstairs with me,” says Mindy Waite, a certified dog behaviorist at Senior Tail Waggers. “Alternatively, adding a bedroom to the first floor can allow you to sleep downstairs when your pups get too old or injured to take the stairs.”

7. Consider Your Window Treatments

You want durable as well as safe when it comes to designing the perfect pet window treatment, says Dr. Ellen Russell, a veterinarian at The Malamute Mom in Richmond, Virginia. “Dogs love having access to windows and natural light, so if possible, consider adding some pet-friendly window treatments such as sunscreens or shutters,” Russell says.

8. Go Beyond the Gate

Rather than fill your home with gates, consider a more interesting design choice for doggie spaces, says Jamie Gasparovic, owner and principal designers of Studio Gaspo, an interior-design firm in Orlando, Florida. “I would add an interior Dutch door if you have dogs that need to be contained when you’re out of the house. It’s much more aesthetically pleasing that putting up a baby gate and is a true marriage of form and function,” Gasparovic says.

9. Cultivate a Pup’s Outdoor Space

You can add a dog door from your house to the backyard to add pup independence and provide access to outdoor stimulation. You also could consider cut-out holes in fences with acrylic glass domes to allow dogs to see one another safely. Another idea is to go with a water feature. “Installing outdoor misters during the summertime will keep pets safe and cool while still being able to spend time outside,” says BJ Kalay, vice president of marketing for the full-service dog hotel brand WAG Hotels headquartered in Sacramento, California.

