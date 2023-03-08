The 5 Best Beach Tents of 2023, According to Reviews

When you’re preparing your beach bag for a day by the water, full-protection sunscreen, sunglasses and flip-flops are probably at…

When you’re preparing your beach bag for a day by the water, full-protection sunscreen, sunglasses and flip-flops are probably at the top of your packing list, but you should also consider investing in an umbrella or beach tent for some respite from the blazing sun.

As heat waves continue to bring record-breaking temperatures to places across the world every year, including in some U.S. beach destinations, it’s essential to protect yourself and your family against the harmful effects of the sun — and to have a place where you can take a break and cool off in the shade. Beach tents can help you do just that.

Choose a beach tent that’s lightweight, easy to carry and hassle-free when you set it up and take it down; that way, you’ll be more likely to make it a part of your beach routine. You’ll typically want to look for a tent whose material has an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) of at least 30.

U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites — including Amazon, online retailers, travel industry review sites and more — to come up with this selection of the best beach tents. If you’re ready for fun in the sun, these top beach tents offer an attractive, affordable and safe way to have “made in the shade” beach days this summer.

The Top Beach Tents for 2023

— Best Overall Beach Tent: Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent

— Best Baby Beach Tent: Sunba Youth Beach Shade

— Best Pop-up Beach Tent: White Fang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent

— Best Beach Canopy Tent: Qipi Beach Cabana

— Best Beach Umbrella Tent: Shibumi Shade

(Note: Prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication; they may fluctuate due to supply chain issues.)

Best Overall: Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent

— Weight: 4.45 pounds

— Assembled dimensions: 86.6 x 47.2 x 49.2 inches

What sets this tent apart: This lightweight tent has UPF 50+ sun protection and is constructed with a breathable and water-repellent polyester fabric. The lightweight tent folds up into a carrying case that’s 40 x 5 x 5 inches and comes with sand pockets and stakes. Other features include large windows for ventilation, internal pockets, a lightweight fiberglass frame and a water-resistant PE floor. The tent is available in a vibrant shade of aqua blue. The company also makes an extra-large version that provides shelter for four or more people.

Travelers appreciate: This tent, which is top-rated on Amazon, is a beachgoer favorite for its UPF 50+ sun protection, lightweight construction and the ventilation windows. Buyers also note this tent is easy to set up and lasts for multiple seasons.

Price: $59.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Baby Beach Tent: Sunba Youth Beach Shade

— Weight: 2.2 pounds

— Assembled dimensions: 65 x 43.5 x 59 inches

What sets this tent apart:

The pop-up design of this lightweight tent — at just 2.2 pounds — allows for quick and easy use at the beach. It’s also comfortable to travel with, at 17.72 inches in diameter in a carrying case. The silver-coated fabric provides UPF 50+ protection from the sun for you and your little ones. The wind-resistant tent is also made of breathable polyester and features a mesh window for ventilation and a zippered door for privacy. The tent will accommodate two or three people and it comes in blue or green.

Travelers appreciate: The size, reasonable price and carrying case with a strap all make this baby beach tent ideal for parents on the go. Many beachgoers note that this tent is easy to set up, the stakes help to keep it secure on windy days, and the zippered front is a useful feature.

Price: $34.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Pop-up Beach Tent: White Fang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent

— Weight: 6 pounds

— Assembled dimensions: 99 x 55 x 55 inches

What sets this tent apart:

This full-size beach camping tent provides enough space for two adults and two children, with a pop-up design that’s simple to use. Additional accessories stabilize the tent, including six steel stakes, five attached sandbags and tie-down strings. Other features are UV protection, three roll-up openings for airflow and an extended floor that doubles as a door and attaches with a fabric fastener. The tent includes a carrying case and is available in five colors, including mint green and light blue.

Travelers appreciate: Many users of this tent say it is very lightweight and that the setup and takedown are easy. Beachgoers like the variety of colors, which make it easy to recognize the tent in a crowd, and say that if you use the accessories and fill the sand bags, this tent is very stable in the wind.

Price: $89.99 or less Shop now:Amazon

Best Beach Canopy Tent: Qipi Beach Cabana

— Weight: 2.13 pounds

— Assembled dimensions: 72 x 90 x 72 inches

What sets this tent apart:

This portable beach cabana offers respite from the sun along with a Miami Beach vibe in its design. The waterproof fabric features UPF 50+ sun protection — and it comes in four color options, including Silverthorne Wave and Jervis Bay. The canopy is easy to assemble and take down with just two pieces: an umbrella and an extension pole. Other features include an attachable side wall for more coverage, storage pockets on the interior corners, four stakes, built-in sandbags (bring your sand shovel to fill them), an included sand drill and a carrying bag.

Travelers appreciate: Owners of this beach tent say the canopy is stable in the wind and can be set up or taken down by one person. Many also note that the detachable wall is a great addition to provide more protection from the sun and the interior pockets are a nice feature.

Price: $129.99 or less Shop now: Amazon

Best Beach Umbrella Tent: Shibumi Shade

— Weight: 4 pounds

— Assembled dimensions: 150 square feet

What sets this tent apart:

This lightweight shade offers 150 square feet of UPF 50+ protection from the sun. About 40% of the blue and aqua fabric is made from ocean-bound recycled bottles, and the shade is sewn in the U.S. Unlike with other tents and canopies, there is no rigid structure to the shade. The unique design, powered by the wind, will float in the breeze with just 3 mph winds. The shade comes with poles, a sandbag, wrap and strap snaps, and a carry bag.

Travelers appreciate: Buyers of this beach tent like that it is made in the U.S. and that the recycled fabric reduces its carbon footprint. Reviewers also appreciate that it can fit into a suitcase and is easy to set up.

Price: $270 or less Shop now:Shibumi Shade

Update 03/09/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.