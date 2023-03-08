Live Radio
Ramaco Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 8, 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $14.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 32 cents.

The company posted revenue of $135.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $565.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on METC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/METC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

