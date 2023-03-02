Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Puma Biotech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Puma Biotech: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 2, 2023, 4:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported revenue of $228 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up