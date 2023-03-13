Omeros: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported net income of $128.7 million in its fourth…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Omeros Corporation (OMER) on Monday reported net income of $128.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had profit of $2.05. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 73 cents per share.

