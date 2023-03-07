Latham Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19 million…

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The swimming pool maker posted revenue of $107.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $5.7 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $695.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Latham Group said it expects revenue in the range of $120 million to $130 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $565 million to $615 million.

