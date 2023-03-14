Live Radio
Kopin: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

March 14, 2023, 7:43 AM

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kopin Corp. (KOPN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of wearable technologies posted revenue of $12.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $19.3 million, or 21 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $47.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOPN

