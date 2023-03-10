JinkoSolar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGRAO, China (AP) — SHANGRAO, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $102.9 million.…

SHANGRAO, China (AP) — SHANGRAO, China (AP) — JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $102.9 million.

The Shangrao, China-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.50 per share.

The solar power product maker posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $96.4 million, or $1.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.11 billion.

