Hamilton Beach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.1 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $196.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $25.3 million, or $1.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $640.9 million.

