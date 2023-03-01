Grains mostly higher, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was up 5.50 cents at $6.97 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 11 cents at $6.4050 a bushel,…

Wheat for Mar. was up 5.50 cents at $6.97 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 11 cents at $6.4050 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 6.75 cents at at $3.53 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 13.75 cents at $15.0425 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle fell .35 cent at $1.6512 a pound; Mar. cattle lost 1.50 cents at $1.8830 a pound; while Apr. lean hogs was off .22 cent at $.8495 a pound.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.