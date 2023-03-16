GoHealth: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.4 million in its…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — GoHealth, Inc. A (GOCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $7 per share.

The company posted revenue of $69.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $148.7 million, or $17.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $631.7 million.

GoHealth expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $850 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOCO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.