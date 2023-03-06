Ellington Residential: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net…

OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — OLD GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $11.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Old Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The residential mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $30.2 million, or $2.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EARN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EARN

