Akoya: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.9 million…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Akoya Biosciences Inc. (AKYA) on Monday reported a loss of $18.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The tissue analysis provider posted revenue of $21.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $70.6 million, or $1.87 per share. Revenue was reported as $74.9 million.

Akoya shares have risen 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.15, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKYA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.