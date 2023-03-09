Aemetis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.4 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The renewable fuels and specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $66.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.8 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $107.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $256.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.51. A year ago, they were trading at $15.02.

