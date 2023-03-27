27 Top Lake Vacations in the U.S.

Spend your next vacation at one of these beautiful lake destinations. With all of the noteworthy landmarks and landscapes the…

With all of the noteworthy landmarks and landscapes the U.S. has to offer, including its world-famous beaches, mountains and metropolises, the country’s variety of lake destinations can sometimes fade into the background. But they shouldn’t. The U.S. is home to hundreds of remarkable lakes both big and small. U.S. News rounded up 32 lakes that deserve a spot on your bucket list — or, at the very least, a considerable amount of time spent on your next vacation. From mileslong natural swimming pools to remote wilderness getaways, these are the top lake vacations in the U.S.

Lake Tahoe: California and Nevada

There are many reasons why Lake Tahoe stands out as a lake vacation. The first is its sheer size. It’s so big (22 miles long and 12 miles wide) that it straddles two states (California and Nevada), and it’s the biggest alpine lake on the continent. Another draw for visitors is the water’s remarkable clarity — in some places, you can see more than 70 feet below the surface due to plenty of precipitation falling directly onto the lake. Lake Tahoe is also renowned for the striking mountain range surrounding it, which features outstanding hiking and skiing trails, especially at the area’s top resorts like Heavenly, Palisades Tahoe and Northstar California.

As for where to stay, know that you are spoiled for choice thanks to a variety of hotels — including the highly rated Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe — and campgrounds, such as Meeks Bay, located right on the lakefront with a sprawling beach. (Note that there are two campgrounds with similar names: one operated by the Forest Service, and another more upscale option, the Meeks Bay Resort, right nearby.)

Crater Lake National Park: Oregon

Located in southern Oregon about 100 miles from the city of Bend, Crater Lake National Park is home to America’s deepest lake at 1,943 feet. Like Lake Tahoe, Crater Lake’s crystal-clear water gets its vibrant color and clarity from rain and snow falling directly into the lake.

You can take in the grandeur of this amazing natural wonder in a handful of ways. Drive around the 33-mile-long Rim Road, which features over 30 scenic viewpoints; hike along one or more of the park’s 100-plus miles of trails; or sign up for a boat tour of the lake. If you’re visiting in summer, you can swim in the lake by hiking the Cleetwood Cove Trail. Inside the park, you’ll find two accommodation options, Crater Lake Lodge and The Cabins at Mazama Village, as well as the seasonal Mazama campground with 214 campsites for tents and recreational vehicles.

Lake Havasu: Arizona and California

Lake Havasu offers visitors the unique opportunity to cool off at the edge of the Sonoran Desert. Situated along the California-Arizona border, Lake Havasu features plenty of opportunities for fun in the sun; the adjacent Lake Havasu City experiences more than 300 days of sunshine per year. Popular things to do here are boating, water sports, hiking and swimming (the region boasts 400 miles of shoreline), with hot spots including Lake Havasu State Park, Rotary Community Park and the shores along the Bridgewater Channel.

Lodging options can accommodate all types of budgets thanks to a variety of hotels, motels, RV parks, campgrounds and more. Most of the accommodations are concentrated in Lake Havasu City on the Arizona side, but for RVs and camping there are a few options further afield. Keep in mind that Lake Havasu is a popular spring break destination, so visit outside of March and April if you want to avoid crowds; also note that the area gets extremely hot in summer months, with average temperatures of 100-plus degrees.

Lake Powell: Arizona and Utah

While spring breakers are drawn to Lake Havasu for a good time, travelers make the trek to this lake to see its spellbinding scenery — and there’s a lot of it. At 2,000 miles, Lake Powell’s shoreline in total is longer than the West Coast of the United States. Although drought is impacting the lake’s water levels, it’s still worth visiting for its stellar desert landscape.

The best way to experience Lake Powell is by spending time both on the water and the surrounding land. Popular natural wonders, such as Horseshoe Bend, Antelope Canyon and the geological wonders of Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, can be found in the area. Boat tours are another popular activity, with some operators taking visitors to scenic spots like Rainbow Bridge National Monument and Navajo Canyon. When thinking about where to bed down, consider that the majority of Lake Powell’s hotels are located in Arizona, in the vicinity of the city of Page, while the Utah side offers more campgrounds (these tend to be more isolated).

Mammoth Lakes Basin: California

This alpine gem is a playground for adventure travelers. Located southeast of Yosemite National Park, Mammoth is home to more than a dozen lakes, surrounded by the scenic eastern Sierra Nevada mountain wilderness. You’ll have plenty to do both on land and on the water here. The lakes allow for swimming (Horseshoe Lake is a particularly good spot to do so) as well as fishing, boating, kayaking and paddleboarding.

During winter, Mammoth Mountain is popular among skiers and snowboarders. The Mammoth Lakes Basin also boasts more than 50 miles of hiking trails, with part of the famous John Muir Trail running through the area. Five campgrounds are available in the basin area, and several hotels can be found in the adjacent town of Mammoth Lakes.

Traverse City: Michigan

Located on a large bay, Traverse City is a superb home base if you want to explore northern Lake Michigan. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which is home to the world’s largest freshwater dune system (including spectacular perched dunes), sits less than 30 miles from downtown. After exploring the protected area’s 35 miles of Lake Michigan coastline with sky-high sand dunes, make a trip to the state’s wine country, with wine trails on the scenic Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas.

Once you’ve taken in the sights on land, hop on a boat tour. Outing options range from kayak rentals (or a kayak tour to local breweries) to a guided excursion atop an old-fashioned schooner. Plus, there are a variety of accommodations here, including hotels, resorts and beachside condos.

Caddo Lake: Texas and Louisiana

Caddo Lake’s romantic scenery will make you do a double take. The kind of idyllic setting you’d imagine as the backdrop of a romance novel or movie, this state park along the Texas-Louisiana border is dotted with stately bald cypress trees covered with Spanish moss.

The first thing visitors should do here is rent a canoe or kayak to get closer to these natural wonders. Caddo Lake State Park features more than 50 miles of paddling trails through its sloughs, bayous and ponds, providing plenty of opportunities to soak up the captivating scenery. Other activities include fishing (there are more than 70 known species of fish here) and short hikes through the lake’s surrounding forest. Lodging options within the park are limited, with the exception of cabins and campsites, but there’s plenty in the city of Shreveport, a short drive from the Louisiana side of the lake.

Lake Chelan: Washington

Get a taste of the Pacific Northwest’s revered scenery at this Washington state lake. Located between the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and North Cascades National Park, Lake Chelan offers plenty to see and do thanks to its massive size (it’s relatively skinny but measures more than 50 miles long). The lake is the ideal setting for kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddleboarding, as well as snorkeling, scuba diving, water skiing and wakeboarding.

Back on land, there are 250 miles of trails, more than 60 of which can accommodate mountain bikers, horseback riders and motorcyclists, in addition to hikers. Accommodations range from resorts and hotels to cabins and campsites, mostly concentrated around the lake’s south end, so you have a lot of options to choose from.

Mackinac Island: Michigan

Michigan’s Mackinac Island offers a unique type of vacation for visitors. This small island (measuring less than 4 square miles) located on Lake Huron off Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has no cars or chain hotels and features the kind of old-world charm not often found in island getaways. Mackinac Island is awash with beautiful Victorian architecture, horse-drawn carriages and lots of activities.

Unwind at a spa or golf course, learn about the island’s storied past at its two military forts and other historical sites, and admire its natural attractions (over 80 percent of the island is a state park). For such a small island, there are a lot of places to stay, from palatial resorts (see the impressive Grand Hotel) and bed-and-breakfasts to cottages and condo rentals.

Lake of the Ozarks: Missouri

Central Missouri’s most popular lake destination is awash with activities that will entertain travelers young and old. The lake (technically an artificial reservoir) snakes like a river across a 90-mile stretch of the region, with countless inlets and coves, giving it an epic shore length of more than 1,100 miles.

Families will enjoy the lake’s many boating and swimming opportunities, as well as popular attractions like Big Surf Waterpark. Meanwhile, the area’s golf courses, spa scene and collection of wineries along the Lake of the Ozarks Wine Trail will appeal to couples. What’s more, the Lake of the Ozarks area offers a diverse range of accommodations. Rent a cabin, park yourself at an RV campground, or book a stay at a resort or palatial vacation rental for a more luxurious stay.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore: Wisconsin

This remote lake vacation requires some time and effort to get to, but its incredible scenery and peaceful atmosphere will be more than worth the journey. Of the 22 islands composing the Apostle Islands archipelago, 21 (excluding Madeline Island) are part of this protected area in Lake Superior. Apostle Islands National Lakeshore sits just off the coast of Wisconsin’s northernmost point and is only accessible by boat.

The islands stand out for their colorful, uniquely carved sandstone cliffs and sea caves, which are a result of erosion. Book a boat cruise or a kayak tour to enjoy an up-close view of these natural wonders. You can also hike, visit remote beaches, fish and even scuba dive. Because of the lakeshore’s location, tent campsites are the only lodging option available. If you’re looking for more traditional accommodations like hotels and bed-and-breakfast establishments, consider bedding down in Bayfield, Wisconsin, which is considered the gateway to the Apostle Islands.

Lake George: New York

Travelers seeking a lake vacation with lots of adventure should turn to Lake George in upstate New York, a top spot for weekend getaways from the city. Part of the verdant Adirondacks region, Lake George is so vast that it encompasses more than 170 small islands within its waters. Take in the splendor of Lake George from above by hiking up Prospect Mountain or Sleeping Beauty Mountain.

You can also get your blood pumping by cycling along the leafy Warren County Bikeway, renting water sports equipment (including kayaks, paddleboards and canoes) or testing your inner daredevil at the Adirondack Extreme Adventure Course, which offers everything from aerial obstacles and rope swings to zip lines and rock climbing walls. Lodging options are plentiful in the area: You’ll find some accommodations dotted around the lake, with more options in the town of Lake George. If you’re hoping to save money, there are also various campsites (including some on the lake’s islands).

Cooper Landing: Alaska

Cooper Landing in Alaska is an excellent home base to explore several nearby bodies of water, including Kenai Lake, Skilak Lake and Tustumena Lake. Plus, all of these lakes are accessible via Sterling Highway, which connects directly to Anchorage about 100 miles away (an important feature, considering less than 20% of Alaska communities can be reached by road).

These lake landscapes feature vibrant blue waters, snow-capped peaks and plenty of wildlife, as well as ample opportunities for fishing. Due to the climate and water temperature, these lakes are best for admiring, not swimming. If you’ve explored the lakes to your desire and have more time, know that Kenai Fjords National Park and Kachemak Bay State Park are both located on the same peninsula.

Finger Lakes: New York

The Finger Lakes are not your average lake destination. This region in central New York offers a diverse range of activities that could fill a weeklong itinerary. The Finger Lakes American Viticultural Area here means you’ll have plenty of top wineries at your fingertips, and you can enjoy access to a number of state parks, including Watkins Glen State Park, which is known for its many picturesque waterfalls and trails.

You’ll also find top-notch skiing during the winter months, as well as cultural attractions like the impressive Corning Museum of Glass and the world’s oldest photography museum in Rochester. There are plenty of accommodations in the region, though you should consider splurging on one of the Finger Lakes’ beautiful lakefront hotels, such as Geneva On The Lake.

Saugatuck: Michigan

Travelers looking for a low-key lake vacation with serene beaches and pretty sunsets will enjoy Saugatuck. Situated along the shores of Lake Michigan, around 40 miles southwest of Grand Rapids, Saugatuck is a charming small town that boasts a population of only about 850 year-round residents. The town welcomes as many as 2 million visitors annually, and it’s easy to see why.

In addition to picturesque streets, Saugatuck is home to a lovely shoreline. Kick back and unwind at Oval Beach and Saugatuck Dunes State Park, or admire the spectacular views at Mount Baldhead Park. For an added dose of adventure, consider a ride with Saugatuck Dune Rides, which offers group tours of sand dunes via open-top dune buggies. As for where to stay, accommodation options here include hotels, resorts, B&Bs, inns and vacation rentals. For a romantic Michigan getaway, consider The Hotel Saugatuck.

Lake Santeetlah: North Carolina

Resting right alongside Great Smoky Mountains National Park, just miles from the Appalachian Trail, lies serene Lake Santeetlah. This North Carolina lake and its striking leafy surroundings are refreshingly peaceful and ripe for exploration. The lake features 76 miles of shoreline and boasts more than 200 miles of trails in the adjacent Cheoah District. Visitors can also unwind and take a dip at Cheoah Point Beach; go boating at one of the public boat launches and marinas; or spend the day fishing for rainbow trout, bass and much more. When the time comes to bed down, grab your sleeping bag and head to one of the campsites in the area.

Moosehead Lake: Maine

New England’s second-largest lake stands out because, like its name suggests, the Moosehead Lake area is populated with moose, so much so that moose outnumber people three to one. If you’re interested in getting an eyeful of the lake’s namesake residents, you can join a moose safari. The lake is also known for its fishing: You can catch salmon and trout here, and during winter ice shacks can be rented on the lake for ice fishing.

Aside from its wildlife, this lake region provides the ideal setting for swimming, boating, water sports and even whitewater rafting on nearby rivers. Lodging options range from B&Bs (perfect for a romantic Maine getaway) and campgrounds to lodges and sporting camps, the latter of which offer a place to stay and outdoor recreation experiences as part of your rate.

Flathead Lake: Montana

Montana’s striking mountain scenery is illuminated next to the glass-like waters of Flathead Lake. Situated in northwestern Montana about 40 miles south of the western edge of Glacier National Park, Flathead Lake features 185 miles of shoreline, making it the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. Six state parks border this beautiful lake, so you’ll find plenty of campsites to bed down at.

Available activities include swimming, boating, wildlife spotting and hiking along scenic trails by the lake and through neighboring Flathead National Forest. If you aren’t up for roughing it, know that nearby lake towns, including Kalispell, Bigfork and Polson, offer more traditional accommodation options and amenities for your Montana vacation.

Oconee County: South Carolina

You’re truly spoiled for choice with a vacation in Oconee County. This South Carolina county, which is located about 45 miles southwest of Greenville, is home to four lakes: Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Hartwell and Lake Tugalo. Lake Jocassee sits amid the Blue Ridge Mountains and features waterfalls that feed into the lakes, while Lake Hartwell is often referred to as “the Great Lake of the South” due to its size (with 962 miles of shoreline).

All of the lakes offer similar activities, including swimming and boating, though Lake Keowee is particularly popular for water skiing. As for where to stay, Oconee County boasts plenty of campsites and vacation rentals in the lake areas, as well as traditional hotels, mostly around the cities of Seneca and Clemson.

Lake Champlain Islands: Vermont

There aren’t many places in the U.S. where you can island hop by car, but the Lake Champlain Islands area in Vermont, located along the New York border, is one such place. This series of islands, which sit on 120-mile-long Lake Champlain, are connected via U.S. Route 2 (historically known as the Theodore Roosevelt International Highway).

The islands are home to beaches like Alburgh Dunes State Park and White’s Beach; farms, including Snow Farm Vineyard and Hackett’s Orchard; and plenty of lovely trails. The bike-friendly Island Line Trail is a particularly scenic pathway that crosses the lake, starting in downtown Burlington in mainland Vermont before crossing over to South Hero Island. There are some hotels and lodges on the islands, and camping is available at Grand Isle State Park. Plus, since Burlington is less than 20 miles southeast of South Hero Island, you can always book accommodations there.

Thousand Islands: New York

With a name like Thousand Islands, you can only imagine the plethora of things to do in this destination. This region is home to 1,864 islands spread across both New York and Ontario, Canada, where Lake Ontario flows into the St. Lawrence River.

On the New York side, you’ll find a region home to numerous state parks offering year-round hiking trails. The region also allows top-notch freshwater scuba diving, fishing and plenty of opportunities for boating — both big and small, fast and slow. All first-time visitors should book a boat tour to take in the splendor of this unique region and admire the castles that are dotted throughout the Thousand Islands. Lodging is also aplenty here, with options ranging from hotels to vacation rentals to campgrounds.

Isle Royale National Park: Michigan

This remote national park offers an ideal setting for intrepid travelers and is the ultimate Great Lakes wilderness experience. The isolated island of Isle Royale, which the national park completely covers, sits in the middle of Lake Superior — along Michigan’s border with Canada — and is only accessible by ferry or seaplane.

Along with having unreliable cellphone service, the island does not allow vehicles and advises exploring via your own two feet or by boat, kayak or canoe. The park boasts 165 miles of hiking trails that take you through its dense forested land and up along its craggy coastline. You can also scuba dive, fish, kayak and canoe. Despite its remote location, the island does shelter the Rock Harbor Lodge complex, plus 36 campgrounds.

Lake Clark National Park and Preserve: Alaska

If you’re looking for a lake vacation devoid of visitors, consider Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. This protected area is one of the least-visited national parks in the country due to its remote location in southwestern Alaska — the only way to get here is by plane or boat. But the long journey will quickly be worth the effort once you lay your eyes on the park’s evergreen scenery, turquoise waters and snow-capped peaks.

First-time visitors should go hiking, take a kayak tour or seek out opportunities to spot brown bears with a local guide. Although the park does have campgrounds, you’ll likely want to book a lodge or B&B that will provide meals. If you camp or rent a cabin, know that you’ll have to bring your own food with you into the park.

Branson: Missouri

The family-friendly destination of Branson makes the perfect lake vacation for travelers with kids. Parents will be able to keep little ones entertained for hours with fun attractions such as White Water Branson, the Promised Land Zoo and Silver Dollar City. There’s also the Branson Scenic Railway, and more adventurous travelers can visit Adventure Ziplines of Branson or tour the area’s caves and caverns.

On Table Rock Lake, visitors can take a cruise on the Showboat Branson Belle or go swimming in multiple locations along its 800-plus miles of shoreline. As for accommodations, there are plenty of hotels, including the Chateau on the Lake Resort Spa & Convention Center, as well as outposts from Hilton, Wyndham and many other chain hotels.

Lake Kissimmee State Park: Florida

Come to this central Florida park for its abundance of wildlife and its peaceful, verdant lakeside setting. Lake Kissimmee State Park is fantastic for bird-watching, with more than 200 species of birds — including bald eagles and cranes — as well as a variety of other animals, such as white-tailed deer, bobcats and gray foxes. You don’t have to search too far to find these animals, especially if you bed down at one of the park’s available campsites or wander along the park’s 20 miles of hiking trails.

On-the-water activities include fishing and boating; kayaking in particular is a popular means of taking in Lake Kissimmee State Park’s waterways. If you’re not up for camping, you’ll find hotels in the towns that line U.S. Route 27, including Lake Wales and Winter Haven, where Legoland Florida Resort is located.

Lake Geneva: Wisconsin

Lake Geneva is a solid option for travelers who want a little dose of luxury during their lake vacation — especially on a romantic escape in Wisconsin. This lake, found about 55 miles southwest of Milwaukee, is home to a handful of waterfront hotels, as well as spas, shops and golf courses. You’ll also enjoy unique outdoor activities here, including zip lining, scooter tours, hot air balloon rides, horseback riding and drives through an animal safari park that’s perfect for the kiddos.

You can also partake in traditional lake activities, such as taking a boat tour of the region and swimming at beaches like Riviera Beach and Big Foot Beach State Park. Whatever you choose to do, be sure to pencil in time for a stroll along the nearly 26-mile-long Geneva Lake Shore Path, which weaves around the lake and looks particularly scenic come sunset.

Lake Oconee: Georgia

One of Lake Oconee’s most enticing features is its proximity to Atlanta. Unlike some other lake destinations that tend to be more remote, Lake Oconee is less than 90 miles southeast of Atlanta and its large international airport. Those hours you’d otherwise waste in the car or catching a connecting flight can be spent soaking up some sun on one of the lake’s beaches or on a boat; leaping feet first into the water at the popular Jumping Rock; or renting water sports equipment to take out on the lake. Accommodations vary from the luxurious Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee to rustic campgrounds.

Kelleys Island: Ohio

Located in Lake Erie just a 20-minute ferry ride from the town of Marblehead, Kelleys Island is a much-loved vacation destination, with its population swelling from 300 to around 5,000 in summer months. It’s a pretty family-friendly spot, whether you’re lounging at one of the island’s various beaches; taking to the water on paddleboards, kayaks or Jet Skis; playing mini-golf; or embarking on short hikes through the island’s state park. Adults can also stop by the island’s three wineries and breweries.

Much of the lodging on Kelleys Island takes the form of rental cottages and houses, with limited options in terms of camping and hotels, but there’s much more back on the mainland in and around the city of Sandusky.

Deep Creek Lake: Maryland

Head to the far western end of Maryland for a host of outdoor activities at this 3,900-acre lake. Hikers can strap on their boots and take to Swallow Falls State Park through forests and past the gorgeous Muddy Creek Falls. On Deep Creek Lake, boating and water sports are good bets for an exhilarating time, and there’s also a mile-long shoreline with swimming beaches in Deep Creek Lake State Park.

The lake is billed as an all-seasons destination: Wisp Resort, a ski resort located at its northern tip, is a good reason to head this way in the colder months. Accommodation options range from cabins and lodges to suites and huge houses that work for bigger groups (with dog-friendly options too); campers can book a site in Deep Creek Lake State Park’s campground.

Lake Placid: New York

This lake and its eponymous town are partly known for hosting the Winter Olympics — and with available activities spanning skiing to tobogganing and beyond, Lake Placid is definitely a winter-friendly lake destination. But this lake is also excellent for a summer getaway or an autumn visit to take in the colorful fall foliage.

Tucked away in the Adirondack Mountains almost 300 miles from New York City, Lake Placid is replete with outdoor activities, from mountain hikes for all difficulty levels to kayaking and paddleboarding on Mirror Lake and Lake Placid, which both border the town. That town is also where you’ll find spas, a charming main street for shopping, and lodging that ranges from motels to a five-star lodge. For camping, there’s a handful of private campgrounds close by the town: Choose the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Wilderness Campground for direct access to the nearby Heart Lake.

Lake Winnipesaukee: New Hampshire

Around 110 miles from Boston sits this sprawling 72-square-mile lake dotted with islands. Thanks to the springs that feed it, Lake Winnipesaukee boasts crystal-clear water — all the more reason to visit the roughly 10 public beaches around its shoreline, some of which also have lifeguards present during summer months.

If you’re on a romantic getaway in New Hampshire, consider booking a sunset dinner cruise out on the water — that is, if you’re not too exhausted from a day of kayaking, Jet Skiing or learning to sail. The area is also home to a number of craft breweries if the weather calls for an indoor activity. There’s a wide range of accommodations near Lake Winnipesaukee, particularly in terms of B&Bs, cabins and other cozy options, as well as numerous campgrounds.

Jackson Lake: Wyoming

The crowds may head to this corner of Wyoming for top-notch skiing and snowboarding in the Jackson Hole area in winter, but you’d be remiss to ignore its appeal in the summertime. The scenery around the 15-mile-long lake is stunning, with a forested landscape and the Teton Range mountains towering over Jackson Lake by as much as 7,000 feet.

Fishing is a big draw here, with plentiful trout, salmon and pike in the waters. Otherwise, you can hike some of the 250 miles of trails in the surrounding Grand Teton National Park to take in the views. You can also cruise the lake in a rental boat or take a dip in the clear alpine waters at the Colter Bay swim beach. There are three campgrounds on the lake (and another on nearby Jenny Lake), as well as the majestic Jackson Lake Lodge.

