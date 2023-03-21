21 Top Things to Do in California

California’s attractions are so diverse that travelers of all types will have no problem finding things to thrill them. Beaches,…

California’s attractions are so diverse that travelers of all types will have no problem finding things to thrill them. Beaches, lakes, forests, mountains and deserts all sit side by side within the state’s borders. Amid its natural wonders, California is also home to several wine regions, luxury hotels and, of course, star-studded Hollywood. With all this and so much more, it may be challenging to figure out how to fit all the state’s most important must-sees in one or more trips.

Let this guide assist you in your California vacation planning, whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro. From the north to the south and everything in between, these are the top things to do in California.

17-Mile Drive

California’s 17-Mile Drive is a spellbinding and awe-inspiring route that weaves along the most scenic stretch of the Monterey Bay coastline. This must-visit road, winding through the exclusive community of Pebble Beach, takes drivers up into the Del Monte Forest, past palatial mansions and down along picture-perfect craggy beaches and bluffs. Take time to stop at the various lookout points marked along the way, including the famous Lone Cypress.

If you’re interested in bedding down in Pebble Beach, consider splurging on a room, or at least stopping for a meal, to behold the stunning scenery that surrounds the properties at Pebble Beach Resorts, including The Lodge at Pebble Beach or The Inn at Spanish Bay. If you are not staying overnight or dining here, expect to pay a vehicle fee to access 17-Mile Drive. Also note that motorcycles are not allowed.

Carmel-by-the-Sea

This small community in Monterey County is one of the most unique and charming towns in California. Its enchanting coastal location, wooded streets, fairytale-like architecture, and bevy of local shops and restaurants make Carmel-by-the-Sea well worth the detour from the iconic state Route 1. Even if you only have a half-day in Carmel, browse the art galleries, take a walk on the beach and enjoy a meal in one of the quaint restaurants.

Be sure to visit a few of Carmel’s beaches, starting with the namesake Carmel Beach, which is located at the end of Ocean Avenue, the town’s main drag; pet owners will be pleased to know it’s a dog-friendly beach. Carmel River State Beach, which is lesser known and typically not as highly trafficked, connects to the even more secluded Monastery Beach via the Carmel Meadows Trail. As for where to stay, consider treating yourself to one of the town’s luxurious accommodations, including traveler-approved L’Auberge Carmel or La Playa Carmel.

Visit the theme parks

You are truly spoiled for choice when it comes to theme parks in California. The impressive amount of options will please every type of traveler. Kids will naturally be dazzled by Anaheim’s world-famous Disneyland Resort. However, if you’re not up for paying Disneyland’s notoriously high ticket fees, consider exciting alternatives such as Legoland California. There are Six Flags amusement and water parks near both Los Angeles and San Francisco — perfect for thrill-seekers — and Universal Studios Hollywood is home to the popular Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the new Super Nintendo World.

Due to the popularity of these parks, you’ll have no problem finding nearby accommodations. Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is a top choice among travelers, as is The Garland for those visiting Universal Studios Hollywood. Legoland has two kid-friendly hotels to choose from, though travelers can also opt for a stay at the well-received Cape Rey Carlsbad Beach, a Hilton Resort and Spa, which is located right on the beach and only a short drive to Legoland.

Yosemite National Park

If you only have time to visit one outdoor destination during your California trip, make it Yosemite. With the national park welcoming more than 3 million visitors per year, Yosemite Valley has been known to stir awe for centuries with its grand granite peaks, magnificent waterfalls and lush evergreen landscapes. There is so much to do in this nearly 750,000-acre park that you’ll need several days to take it all in. If you’re unsure where to start at this California bucket list destination, know that Glacier Point, Half Dome, Tunnel View and the Mist Trail are considered iconic, can’t-miss Yosemite attractions, according to recent travelers.

There are three hotels within Yosemite, including the luxury Ahwahnee hotel. You’ll also find cabins, canvas-sided tents, campgrounds and RV campsites spread around the park, as well as several dining options. Be warned that the park does get very crowded during the summer months, so visiting in the offseason is a great idea — especially with Yosemite’s picturesque snow-capped peaks. Check for road closures during winter months; tire chains may be required.

Explore the desert

To properly appreciate California’s diverse geological landscape, you’ll need to venture beyond the coast and explore the desert. Luckily, two magnificent desert landscapes can be found less than three hours from Los Angeles and San Diego. Joshua Tree National Park, located about 130 miles east of Los Angeles, is an approximately 800,000-acre oasis dotted with the unique Joshua tree, which can only be found in the American Southwest. Meanwhile, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, located about 85 miles northeast of San Diego, is California’s largest state park and features striking scenery ranging from slot canyons to palm oases.

Both of these parks offer memorable hiking trails and camping options. You’ll want to plan a multiday trip to explore either of these vast parks. Traveler favorites in Joshua Tree include the 3-mile out-and-back Ryan Mountain trail and the 1.7-mile Skull Rock loop trail. In Anza-Borrego, visitors enjoyed the 2.6-mile out-and-back Pictograph Trail and the more moderate 2.3-mile Slot loop trail. Due to the desert’s extreme summer heat (think: daytime temperatures in the 90s or even 100-plus degrees), it’s best to visit during the spring and fall.

Laguna Beach

If you’re interested in experiencing small-town Southern California, Laguna Beach is the perfect place to start. Conveniently situated between Los Angeles and San Diego, Laguna Beach is located along the coast just off state Route 1. Laguna Beach’s picturesque setting is characterized by pristine oceanfront parks and a collection of beautiful beaches wedged between its coastal bluffs. Be sure to visit unique cove beaches, such as Victoria Beach and Crescent Bay Beach, as well as larger shorelines, including traveler-favorite Crystal Cove State Park, which receives praise for its beautiful setting between Laguna Beach and Corona del Mar.

Laguna Beach is also home to a bevy of luxurious accommodations, including The Ranch at Laguna Beach and the traveler-approved five-star Montage at Laguna Beach. Once an artists’ colony, Laguna Beach is known for its summer art festivals and numerous art galleries. There are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy too, such as mountain biking, skimboarding and hiking. Parking can be hard to find in the summer months and on holiday weekends, but there is a free open-air trolley service that runs along the area’s stretch of coastline.

Malibu

Located a little more than 30 miles west of Los Angeles, Malibu is often seen as a coastal refuge for the rich and famous. While that impression is certainly true, Malibu is worth a visit for its superb beaches and the exceptional parks a stone’s throw away.

Drive up state Highway 1 and make a pit stop at popular shorelines, including Robert H. Memorial State Beach, Zuma Beach and Point Dume State Beach. Nature lovers should also take time to hike some of the many trails at Point Mugu State Park, Topanga State Park or the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. For hikes with spectacular ocean views, hit up the 3-mile Solstice Canyon Loop trail or the challenging 2.7-mile Mugu Peak loop trail. Check for trail closures before heading out.

Due to Malibu’s small size and affluence, you won’t find many hotels that offer affordable rates, so you might want to bed down in nearby Los Angeles. If you are intent on staying in Malibu, you’ll find comfort and luxury at the Malibu Beach Inn, The Surfrider Malibu and Hotel June Malibu. Stop by Malibu Country Mart for high-end shopping and farm-to-table dining, or check out Trancas Country Market for snacks at Vintage Grocers or lunch at Malibu Brewing Company.

San Francisco

A visit to California is not complete without a stop in San Francisco. There are several ways the city is a standout, not only in the state but in the entire country. Its scenic bayfront setting, towering hills and the plethora of colorful Victorian homes that line them are a feast for the eyes. On top of all of that, the city is home to world-famous attractions and is widely considered to be one of the best foodie cities in the U.S.

While here, check out all the visitor-favorite sights, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Chinatown. You can also take advantage of the outdoor spaces that make up the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, such as Land’s End, Muir Woods National Monument and more. As for where to stay, you have endless hotel options in San Francisco, including Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons and St. Regis outposts.

Alcatraz Island

While in the San Francisco Bay Area, take a tour of the infamous Alcatraz Island, an island that has housed a fort, military prison and penitentiary. Self-guided audio tours are included with your ferry ticket to Alcatraz: Listen to the stories of past inmates as you walk through what was once a maximum-security prison. On the island, you’ll also find an exhibition about the 1969 Native American occupation of Alcatraz that took place for 19 months to advocate for Indigenous civil rights.

Alcatraz features amazing views of the San Francisco skyline, historic gardens and a sanctuary for nesting waterbirds. The ferry ride aboard Alcatraz City Cruises takes about 15 minutes. Advance reservations are recommended.

San Diego

The state’s second-largest city is a great alternative for those who want a big city experience without the intense traffic and smog of neighboring Los Angeles. San Diego is a premier vacation destination thanks to its diverse array of attractions. Here, you have your pick of fantastic beaches, including Pacific Beach and La Jolla Shores.

Other top things to explore include the world-famous San Diego Zoo, museum-heavy Balboa Park, Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and traveler-favorite USS Midway Museum, located in a retired aircraft carrier. You’ll find plenty of hotels near various points of interest in San Diego, including by the beach, the bay and downtown. For a real treat, consider a stay at the elegant Fairmont Grand Del Mar or the historic Hotel del Coronado, Curio Collection by Hilton.

Death Valley National Park

This national park is one for the books, breaking records as both one of the hottest places on Earth and the driest land in North America. A visit to Death Valley is not easy; the closest major airport sits nearly two hours away in Las Vegas. Should you decide to make the trek, you’ll be rewarded with memorable desert landscapes, including walkable sand dunes and Artists Drive, a 9-mile paved road past colorful hills. There’s also the Racetrack, which is home to the famous moving rocks. If you’d like to stay within the park, know that there are a variety of campgrounds and lodging options, including The Oasis at Death Valley.

Big Sur

This laid-back remote region located along the central coast of California should be on everybody’s bucket list. The beauty of Big Sur is so palpable and restorative that it’s become a popular spot for a wellness retreat. You can achieve this with a stay at the famous Esalen Institute, a holistic educational and wellness center, or at the luxurious Alila Ventana Big Sur, where you can book spa treatments and wellness activities. Travelers can also practice mindfulness while taking in all of Big Sur’s stunning natural sights.

First-time visitors should stop and admire Bixby Bridge, hike along the coast at Andrew Molera State Park and visit McWay Falls at Julia Pfeiffer Burns State Park. You can also check out the inspiring Hawthorne Gallery or browse the Henry Miller Memorial Library before capping off the day by sitting in an Adirondack chair in the river at the Big Sur River Inn or catching a sunset at Pfeiffer Beach, home to the famous Keyhole Arch. Don’t miss out on the delectable pastries at Big Sur Bakery. For lunch with a view and artisan souvenirs, Nepenthe is a must.

If Ventana Big Sur is out of your price range for accommodations, consider a stay at the more affordable Glen Oaks Big Sur or the Big Sur Lodge, both of which earn high praise from travelers for their serene woodland settings. Or, pitch a tent at Ventana Campground.

Los Angeles

The City of Angels is a go-to place that deserves a spot on every California itinerary. Aside from being home to Hollywood, Los Angeles also offers an incomparable dining scene; some of California’s most famous beaches, including Venice and Santa Monica; world-class art institutions, including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the state-of-the-art Getty Center; self-guided hiking options galore; and a variety of other attractions.

There is so much to do that you’d need more than a week to see it all. An easy way to take in the sights is through bus tours: Some tours allow you to skip the line for popular attractions. LA is also filled to the brim with exceptional hotels. Give yourself the celebrity treatment and splurge on a stay at highly rated properties, such as The Beverly Hills Hotel, Hotel Bel-Air or The Peninsula Beverly Hills.

Indulge in wine country

Many are aware of Napa Valley‘s reputation as a world-class wine destination, but Napa isn’t the state’s only wine producing hot spot. Sonoma is considered Napa’s more casual sibling, offering more diversity in terms of attractions, including the beaches of Sonoma Coast State Park and the African-style game drives run by Safari West. Travel farther south to experience the Santa Ynez Valley, considered one of the most diverse grape-growers in the country. Meanwhile, Temecula Valley Wine Country, found north of San Diego, has produced hundreds of award-winning wines from its member wineries. With so many wine regions in California, you are likely to be within driving distance of at least one wherever you are in the state.

Behold the giant sequoias and redwoods

Did you know that the Pacific Coast of the U.S. is the only place in the world where giant sequoias and coastal redwoods grow naturally? Visiting these natural wonders is a must-do when in the Golden State. Contrary to popular belief, redwoods and sequoias are not the same tree; they require two separate climates to survive. To see giant sequoias, head into the Sierra Nevada mountain range, such as to Sequoia National Park, where you’ll find the world’s largest tree measured by volume: General Sherman.

To marvel at giant redwoods, you have your pick of Redwood National Park, Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park, Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park or Humboldt Redwoods State Park (don’t miss the Shrine Drive Thru Tree). All these parks sit in northwestern California. These parks offer a variety of camping experiences, such as individual campsites, group sites and trail camps for wilderness backpacking and backcountry camping. Tent camping sites and cabins are available.

Lake Tahoe

If you’re the kind of traveler who enjoys a lake vacation, know that Lake Tahoe is California’s best. Situated in Northern California, Lake Tahoe is so big that is spills into neighboring Nevada. This alpine lake destination is lauded for its spectacular clear blue waters and beautiful mountainous landscape, and it features some of the best skiing in the country.

If you’re visiting during winter, enjoy a ride along the slopes of Heavenly Ski Resort and Northstar California Resort. During the summer, soak up the sun with a dip at Kings Beach State Recreation Area or with a hike through one of the many trails that meander around the lake, such as the 4.4-mile out-and-back Emerald Point Trail at Emerald Bay State Park. What’s more, there are a bevy of highly rated hotels in the area, including The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe; The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe; and the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino.

Experience wildflower season

Spring and summer are great times to see an abundance of wildflowers — such as the state flower. Depending on where you go, the California poppy has been known to blanket valleys and hills with its vibrant orange tint. How much of a bloom you see and where varies based on the year’s seasonal rainfall. Some of the best places to see wildflowers are in Southern California. Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, Point Mugu State Park, Figueroa Mountain Recreation Area and Chino Hills State Park are a few of the most popular locations where you can spot pretty flowers.

If your California travels will be concentrated in the north, try North Table Mountain Ecological Reserve or Lake Tahoe, the latter of which is known to feature a spectacular seasonal display of violet and deep blue lupines. Just be sure to respect the landscapes by staying on designated trails, checking to see if dogs are permitted before you bring your furry friend, and visiting only during park hours.

Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara enjoys a beautiful location wedged between the coast and the mountains, affording visitors plenty of opportunities for hiking and time at the beach. Can’t-miss shorelines include Summerland Beach, Arroyo Burro Beach and Leadbetter Beach. Santa Barbara’s alluring Spanish and Mediterranean architecture also makes this destination feel like a true getaway.

Visit the Funk Zone for wine tasting and art, State Street for shopping and dining, and the one-of-a-kind Ganna Walska Lotusland. Hotel options in Santa Barbara are just as dreamy as the setting, with highly rated spots like The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara and El Encanto, a Belmond Hotel. What’s more, Santa Barbara sits around 100 miles northwest of Los Angeles (about a two-hour drive), which could make it a convenient addition to your LA itinerary.

Learn to surf at Huntington Beach

One of the most quintessentially Californian things to do during your trip is learn how to surf. There are several places you can surf up and down the coast, but beginners shouldn’t go just anywhere: The best shorelines for novice surfers feature calm waters and knowledgeable lifeguards. Surf City USA (the nickname for Huntington Beach) fits that bill perfectly, with several surf schools here. Highly rated operators include Corky Carroll’s Surf School, Learn2Rip Surfing and Ocean Academy, and Banzai Surf School. After hitting the waves, rest your sore muscles at top-rated beachfront hotels, including the Kimpton Shorebreak Resort or the Pasea Hotel & Spa.

Explore one or more of the national forests

Did you know California has the most national forests of any state in the nation? In addition to its famous national parks, California has 18 national forests to its name. If you are vacationing in the southern part of the state, consider a visit to the Cleveland, Angeles, San Bernardino or Los Padres national forests (but check with the U.S. Forest Service before you go to ensure they’re not under closure orders caused by fire or storm damage when you visit). These options sit in proximity to vacation hot spots like San Diego, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

North of Sacramento, outdoor lovers have their choice of nearly a dozen national forests, including the Mendocino, Six Rivers and Klamath national forests, to name a few. These forest destinations offer beautiful wilderness landscapes, hiking trails and camping options.

Trek along the Lost Coast

Intrepid travelers looking to experience the untouched landscapes of California should consider a trek along one-of-a-kind Lost Coast. Located less than 40 miles south of Eureka in Northern California, the Lost Coast is an undeveloped stretch of coastline. Unlike Big Sur, which shares similar geography, the Lost Coast is devoid of major roads and can be accessed via a 25-mile-long hiking trail. The trail takes about two to four days to traverse (one way), so you should only attempt this hike if you’re an experienced backpacker.

Visitors who make the journey will be treated to peace and quiet, empty beaches and plenty of wildlife, ranging from elk to elephant seals, not to mention striking views of the King Range, a collection of mountains that hug the coastline. Camping is allowed on the coast, but you need to obtain a backcountry permit in order to do so.

Point Reyes National Seashore

Point Reyes National Seashore gives visitors a glimpse into a wilderness landscape on the Northern California coastline with no development. Conveniently situated less than 40 miles northwest of San Francisco, this national seashore is easier to reach than Big Sur and the Lost Coast.

Here, you’ll be treated to breathtaking stretches of coastline, some of which are only accessible by trail, including the popular 9.7-mile round-trip Tomales Point Trail. A visit to Point Reyes will also take you through verdant, wooded landscapes and put you in close contact with wildlife such as elk, bobcats, seals, beavers and much more. You’ll find campgrounds on-site for backcountry hike-in and boat-in camping, as well as modest accommodations in nearby towns, including Olema, Point Reyes Station and Inverness.

Griffith Observatory

Griffith Observatory sits on the south face of Mount Hollywood and overlooks the Los Angeles basin. Its location gives visitors impressive views of the surrounding area, which many rave about. But there’s more than just a pretty photo-op here: The observatory hosts fascinating exhibits and features a top-notch planetarium. Recent travelers cited the breathtaking setting as Griffith Observatory’s main draw, though the free entry was certainly a bonus. Use of the public telescopes is also free, but you will have to pay a fee for the planetarium shows.

Hollywood Sign

The iconic Hollywood Sign is located in Griffith Park on Mount Lee. Visitors can hike to this iconic landmark on a few different routes and get sweeping views of LA, but the sign itself is fenced off and is typically guarded. Many visitors say that seeing the sign up close is a must-do.

The sign was originally built in 1923 and read, “Hollywoodland,” the name of a real estate development, before the last four letters were removed in 1949. After years of neglect, the dilapidated sign was finally rebuilt in 1978 and has been a universal symbol for the glitz and glamour of the movie industry ever since. In 2023, the sign is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Griffith Park is free and open to the public daily with limited complimentary parking provided throughout the property.

Palm Springs

If you’re looking for a place to unwind, Palm Springs is hard to beat. The Sonoran Desert provides a beautiful backdrop, warm weather and plenty of outdoor activities. In the late fall and early spring, temperatures typically range from the 50s at night to the 80s during the day. If you just want to chill, you can spend the day sipping cocktails poolside or get pampered at a luxurious spa. For travelers seeking an active vacation, other draws to the area include golf, tennis and miles of hiking trails.

A traveler-favorite Palm Springs attraction is the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which whisks visitors from the desert floor up 2.5 miles to Mount San Jacinto State Park. When the sun sets, head out to one of the city’s hip bars or restaurants for a gourmet meal or craft cocktail, such as Bar Cecil or Mr. Lyons Steakhouse. Make it a weekend away with an overnight stay at a Palm Springs hotel like the new wellness-focused Sensei Porcupine Creek or the modern yet rustic Sparrows Lodge.

Monterey Bay Aquarium

Located on the central California coast, the Monterey Bay Aquarium draws nearly 2 million visitors per year. This institution houses more than 200 world-class exhibits that highlight the marine habitats of the area, as well as plants and creatures of the deep ocean. Guests can watch sea otters frolicking, witness glowing jellyfish and admire a 28-foot-tall kelp forest.

The aquarium also prides itself on working to protect the Pacific Ocean off California’s coast. Its initiatives include reducing plastic pollution in the ocean, promoting sustainable seafood choices and helping rebuild sea otter populations. Past visitors recommend taking a behind-the-scenes tour of the aquarium.

Update 03/30/23: This article was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.