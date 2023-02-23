Yeti: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor and recreational products posted revenue of $448 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $486.4 million, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $89.7 million, or $1.03 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

Yeti expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.12 to $2.23 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion.

