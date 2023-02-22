Ultra Clean: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported profit of $27.8 million…

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported profit of $27.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 93 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $566.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.4 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $395 million to $445 million for the fiscal first quarter.

