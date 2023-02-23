TriMas: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.8 million…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $203.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $66.2 million, or $1.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $883.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, TriMas expects its per-share earnings to range from 24 cents to 28 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.20 per share.

