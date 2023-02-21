TPG RE Finance Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $36.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 42 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The commercial real estate finance company posted revenue of $101.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $60.1 million, or 95 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $145 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRTX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.