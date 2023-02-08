Sun Life: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 8, 2023, 7:16 PM

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $715.3 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $9.06 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.41 billion, or $4.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.94 billion.

