Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Stericycle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Stericycle: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

wtopstaff

February 23, 2023, 8:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — BANNOCKBURN, Ill. (AP) — Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $31.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bannockburn, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The medical waste management company posted revenue of $670.4 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or 61 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.7 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRCL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRCL

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up