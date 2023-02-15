Shopify: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $623.7 million in…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shopify Inc. (SHOP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $623.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ottawa, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 32 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The cloud-based commerce company posted revenue of $1.73 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirty-four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.64 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.46 billion, or $2.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.6 billion.

