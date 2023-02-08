Reynolds Consumer Products: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $107 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $258 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 9 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.41 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REYN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.