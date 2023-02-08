QuinStreet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $134 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $160 million to $170 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million.

