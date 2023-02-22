Live Radio
The Associated Press

February 22, 2023, 1:58 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 751¾ 754 733 736 —14½
May 763½ 766¾ 746¾ 749½ —13¼
Jul 769 772 754 756¼ —12½
Sep 777½ 780½ 763¾ 766 —11¾
Dec 793 795¼ 778¾ 779¾ —12¾
Mar 803½ 803½ 788¾ 789¼ —12
May 800¾ 800¾ 789¼ 789¾ —12
Jul 770 770 769¾ 770 —10¾
Est. sales 119,265. Tue.’s sales 141,552
Tue.’s open int 359,360
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 680 681½ 675 675 —5½
May 679¾ 681 675 675 —5½
Jul 668¼ 669¾ 664¼ 664½ —4¾
Sep 612¾ 612¾ 607½ 608 —4¾
Dec 595½ 596¼ 591½ 592 —4½
Mar 602¾ 603½ 599¼ 599¾ —4¼
May 606¾ 606¾ 603¼ 603¼ —4½
Jul 606½ 606½ 603½ 603½ —4
Sep 567 567¼ 567 567¼ ¼
Dec 555 557 553¾ 554¼ —1¼
Jul 562½ 562½ 562½ 562½
Dec 505½ 507¼ 505½ 506½ ¾
Dec 485 485 485 485 +1¼
Est. sales 231,992. Tue.’s sales 360,185
Tue.’s open int 1,340,322
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 362 367½ 356½ 366¼ +2
May 346½ 348¾ 344½ 347 +1
Jul 350 350 348½ 348½
Sep 350 353 350 353 +1
Dec 356 357¾ 356 357¾ ¼
Est. sales 663. Tue.’s sales 970
Tue.’s open int 3,806, up 128
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 1546¾ 1554 1538 1538¾ —10
May 1542 1549¾ 1533 1533¾ —10¼
Jul 1534¾ 1541½ 1525¼ 1526½ —10¼
Aug 1499¾ 1505 1491½ 1493 —8¼
Sep 1430¾ 1435½ 1423¾ 1426¾ —5¾
Nov 1398 1402 1391 1393¾ —5¼
Jan 1402¼ 1406½ 1396¼ 1398 —5½
Mar 1389½ 1393½ 1385¼ 1388 —3½
May 1384 1388 1380¾ 1383¼ —2¾
Jul 1380¾ 1387¼ 1380¼ 1386¼ +1¼
Nov 1314¾ 1317 1309½ 1313½ —1
Nov 1230¾ 1230¾ 1230¾ 1230¾ +3½
Est. sales 190,315. Tue.’s sales 268,035
Tue.’s open int 731,529, up 5,805

