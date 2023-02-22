CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 751¾ 754 733 736 —14½ May 763½ 766¾ 746¾ 749½ —13¼ Jul 769 772 754 756¼ —12½ Sep 777½ 780½ 763¾ 766 —11¾ Dec 793 795¼ 778¾ 779¾ —12¾ Mar 803½ 803½ 788¾ 789¼ —12 May 800¾ 800¾ 789¼ 789¾ —12 Jul 770 770 769¾ 770 —10¾ Est. sales 119,265. Tue.’s sales 141,552 Tue.’s open int 359,360 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 680 681½ 675 675 —5½ May 679¾ 681 675 675 —5½ Jul 668¼ 669¾ 664¼ 664½ —4¾ Sep 612¾ 612¾ 607½ 608 —4¾ Dec 595½ 596¼ 591½ 592 —4½ Mar 602¾ 603½ 599¼ 599¾ —4¼ May 606¾ 606¾ 603¼ 603¼ —4½ Jul 606½ 606½ 603½ 603½ —4 Sep 567 567¼ 567 567¼ — ¼ Dec 555 557 553¾ 554¼ —1¼ Jul 562½ 562½ 562½ 562½ Dec 505½ 507¼ 505½ 506½ — ¾ Dec 485 485 485 485 +1¼ Est. sales 231,992. Tue.’s sales 360,185 Tue.’s open int 1,340,322 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 362 367½ 356½ 366¼ +2 May 346½ 348¾ 344½ 347 +1 Jul 350 350 348½ 348½ +¼ Sep 350 353 350 353 +1 Dec 356 357¾ 356 357¾ — ¼ Est. sales 663. Tue.’s sales 970 Tue.’s open int 3,806, up 128 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1546¾ 1554 1538 1538¾ —10 May 1542 1549¾ 1533 1533¾ —10¼ Jul 1534¾ 1541½ 1525¼ 1526½ —10¼ Aug 1499¾ 1505 1491½ 1493 —8¼ Sep 1430¾ 1435½ 1423¾ 1426¾ —5¾ Nov 1398 1402 1391 1393¾ —5¼ Jan 1402¼ 1406½ 1396¼ 1398 —5½ Mar 1389½ 1393½ 1385¼ 1388 —3½ May 1384 1388 1380¾ 1383¼ —2¾ Jul 1380¾ 1387¼ 1380¼ 1386¼ +1¼ Nov 1314¾ 1317 1309½ 1313½ —1 Nov 1230¾ 1230¾ 1230¾ 1230¾ +3½ Est. sales 190,315. Tue.’s sales 268,035 Tue.’s open int 731,529, up 5,805

