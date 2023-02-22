CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|751¾
|754
|733
|736
|—14½
|May
|763½
|766¾
|746¾
|749½
|—13¼
|Jul
|769
|772
|754
|756¼
|—12½
|Sep
|777½
|780½
|763¾
|766
|—11¾
|Dec
|793
|795¼
|778¾
|779¾
|—12¾
|Mar
|803½
|803½
|788¾
|789¼
|—12
|May
|800¾
|800¾
|789¼
|789¾
|—12
|Jul
|770
|770
|769¾
|770
|—10¾
|Est. sales 119,265.
|Tue.’s sales 141,552
|Tue.’s open int 359,360
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|680
|681½
|675
|675
|—5½
|May
|679¾
|681
|675
|675
|—5½
|Jul
|668¼
|669¾
|664¼
|664½
|—4¾
|Sep
|612¾
|612¾
|607½
|608
|—4¾
|Dec
|595½
|596¼
|591½
|592
|—4½
|Mar
|602¾
|603½
|599¼
|599¾
|—4¼
|May
|606¾
|606¾
|603¼
|603¼
|—4½
|Jul
|606½
|606½
|603½
|603½
|—4
|Sep
|567
|567¼
|567
|567¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|555
|557
|553¾
|554¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|562½
|562½
|562½
|562½
|Dec
|505½
|507¼
|505½
|506½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|485
|485
|485
|485
|+1¼
|Est. sales 231,992.
|Tue.’s sales 360,185
|Tue.’s open int 1,340,322
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|362
|367½
|356½
|366¼
|+2
|May
|346½
|348¾
|344½
|347
|+1
|Jul
|350
|350
|348½
|348½
|+¼
|Sep
|350
|353
|350
|353
|+1
|Dec
|356
|357¾
|356
|357¾
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 663.
|Tue.’s sales 970
|Tue.’s open int 3,806,
|up 128
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1546¾
|1554
|1538
|1538¾
|—10
|May
|1542
|1549¾
|1533
|1533¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|1534¾
|1541½
|1525¼
|1526½
|—10¼
|Aug
|1499¾
|1505
|1491½
|1493
|—8¼
|Sep
|1430¾
|1435½
|1423¾
|1426¾
|—5¾
|Nov
|1398
|1402
|1391
|1393¾
|—5¼
|Jan
|1402¼
|1406½
|1396¼
|1398
|—5½
|Mar
|1389½
|1393½
|1385¼
|1388
|—3½
|May
|1384
|1388
|1380¾
|1383¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|1380¾
|1387¼
|1380¼
|1386¼
|+1¼
|Nov
|1314¾
|1317
|1309½
|1313½
|—1
|Nov
|1230¾
|1230¾
|1230¾
|1230¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 190,315.
|Tue.’s sales 268,035
|Tue.’s open int 731,529,
|up 5,805
