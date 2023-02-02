CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 757½ 770¾ 752¼ 752¼ —7½ May 769 781 763½ 763½ —7 Jul 770¾ 782¼ 766 766 —7 Sep 777 787 773¾ 773¾ —6 Dec 790¼ 800 787 788¾ —4 Mar 799¾ 808½ 795½ 795½ —6¼ May 803½ 808 797½ 797½ —4½ Jul 790¼ 790¼ 780¼ 780¼ —6½ Sep 788 788 788 788 +2¼ Dec 800 800 800 800 +7¾ Est. sales 57,165. Wed.’s sales 101,590 Wed.’s open int 353,737, up 2,866 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 681 686 676 677 —4 May 679¼ 683¾ 674½ 675½ —4 Jul 668 671¾ 663 664 —4 Sep 610¾ 613 607¾ 609 —1¾ Dec 596 598¼ 593¼ 595¼ —1 Mar 602¾ 604¾ 600 603 — ¼ May 606 607 604¼ 604½ —1¾ Jul 603¾ 604 603¾ 604 —1¼ Dec 553¼ 554¾ 552¾ 553¼ —1 Dec 509 509 509 509 Est. sales 153,510. Wed.’s sales 304,117 Wed.’s open int 1,299,113, up 949 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 393¼ 394¾ 387 387¼ —5¾ May 386½ 388¼ 381 381 —5½ Jul 385 385 385 385 +½ Dec 380 380 380 380 —2 Est. sales 113. Wed.’s sales 802 Wed.’s open int 3,442, up 30 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Mar 1522¾ 1537¾ 1522½ 1530 +9¾ May 1518½ 1532¼ 1517¾ 1524¼ +7¾ Jul 1510 1523½ 1510 1515¼ +7¼ Aug 1472¾ 1482 1471½ 1476 +7½ Sep 1397¼ 1407 1396¾ 1402¾ +7¾ Nov 1360 1373 1360 1368½ +8¼ Jan 1367¼ 1376½ 1365½ 1375 +11 Mar 1358 1367½ 1358 1359¼ +3½ May 1359¼ 1362¼ 1357¾ 1357¾ +5½ Jul 1359¾ 1359¾ 1358¼ 1358¼ +6¼ Nov 1291½ 1298 1291½ 1297 +7 Est. sales 98,306. Wed.’s sales 243,651 Wed.’s open int 690,655, up 849 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Mar 60.80 61.23 60.19 60.47 —.32 May 61.03 61.44 60.47 60.74 —.29 Jul 61.01 61.31 60.43 60.69 —.28 Aug 60.78 60.98 60.15 60.42 —.25 Sep 60.41 60.57 59.78 59.98 —.31 Oct 59.98 59.99 59.35 59.63 —.25 Dec 59.70 59.91 59.17 59.39 —.34 Jan 59.63 59.68 59.01 59.24 —.32 Est. sales 53,377. Wed.’s sales 161,219 Wed.’s open int 435,432, up 9,056 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Mar 484.90 493.60 484.90 489.60 +4.90 May 470.00 477.50 470.00 473.90 +4.50 Jul 459.10 465.50 459.10 462.40 +4.30 Aug 441.30 446.30 441.30 444.70 +4.60 Sep 419.40 425.10 419.40 424.00 +5.10 Oct 403.70 408.10 402.50 407.10 +4.80 Dec 401.20 405.80 400.00 404.70 +4.80 Jan 397.10 402.00 397.10 401.10 +4.80 Mar 394.00 394.20 394.00 394.20 +4.10 Est. sales 42,859. Wed.’s sales 88,080 Wed.’s open int 425,385

