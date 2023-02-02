CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|757½
|770¾
|752¼
|752¼
|—7½
|May
|769
|781
|763½
|763½
|—7
|Jul
|770¾
|782¼
|766
|766
|—7
|Sep
|777
|787
|773¾
|773¾
|—6
|Dec
|790¼
|800
|787
|788¾
|—4
|Mar
|799¾
|808½
|795½
|795½
|—6¼
|May
|803½
|808
|797½
|797½
|—4½
|Jul
|790¼
|790¼
|780¼
|780¼
|—6½
|Sep
|788
|788
|788
|788
|+2¼
|Dec
|800
|800
|800
|800
|+7¾
|Est. sales 57,165.
|Wed.’s sales 101,590
|Wed.’s open int 353,737,
|up 2,866
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|681
|686
|676
|677
|—4
|May
|679¼
|683¾
|674½
|675½
|—4
|Jul
|668
|671¾
|663
|664
|—4
|Sep
|610¾
|613
|607¾
|609
|—1¾
|Dec
|596
|598¼
|593¼
|595¼
|—1
|Mar
|602¾
|604¾
|600
|603
|—
|¼
|May
|606
|607
|604¼
|604½
|—1¾
|Jul
|603¾
|604
|603¾
|604
|—1¼
|Dec
|553¼
|554¾
|552¾
|553¼
|—1
|Dec
|509
|509
|509
|509
|Est. sales 153,510.
|Wed.’s sales 304,117
|Wed.’s open int 1,299,113,
|up 949
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|393¼
|394¾
|387
|387¼
|—5¾
|May
|386½
|388¼
|381
|381
|—5½
|Jul
|385
|385
|385
|385
|+½
|Dec
|380
|380
|380
|380
|—2
|Est. sales 113.
|Wed.’s sales 802
|Wed.’s open int 3,442,
|up 30
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|1522¾
|1537¾
|1522½
|1530
|+9¾
|May
|1518½
|1532¼
|1517¾
|1524¼
|+7¾
|Jul
|1510
|1523½
|1510
|1515¼
|+7¼
|Aug
|1472¾
|1482
|1471½
|1476
|+7½
|Sep
|1397¼
|1407
|1396¾
|1402¾
|+7¾
|Nov
|1360
|1373
|1360
|1368½
|+8¼
|Jan
|1367¼
|1376½
|1365½
|1375
|+11
|Mar
|1358
|1367½
|1358
|1359¼
|+3½
|May
|1359¼
|1362¼
|1357¾
|1357¾
|+5½
|Jul
|1359¾
|1359¾
|1358¼
|1358¼
|+6¼
|Nov
|1291½
|1298
|1291½
|1297
|+7
|Est. sales 98,306.
|Wed.’s sales 243,651
|Wed.’s open int 690,655,
|up 849
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|60.80
|61.23
|60.19
|60.47
|—.32
|May
|61.03
|61.44
|60.47
|60.74
|—.29
|Jul
|61.01
|61.31
|60.43
|60.69
|—.28
|Aug
|60.78
|60.98
|60.15
|60.42
|—.25
|Sep
|60.41
|60.57
|59.78
|59.98
|—.31
|Oct
|59.98
|59.99
|59.35
|59.63
|—.25
|Dec
|59.70
|59.91
|59.17
|59.39
|—.34
|Jan
|59.63
|59.68
|59.01
|59.24
|—.32
|Est. sales 53,377.
|Wed.’s sales 161,219
|Wed.’s open int 435,432,
|up 9,056
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|484.90
|493.60
|484.90
|489.60
|+4.90
|May
|470.00
|477.50
|470.00
|473.90
|+4.50
|Jul
|459.10
|465.50
|459.10
|462.40
|+4.30
|Aug
|441.30
|446.30
|441.30
|444.70
|+4.60
|Sep
|419.40
|425.10
|419.40
|424.00
|+5.10
|Oct
|403.70
|408.10
|402.50
|407.10
|+4.80
|Dec
|401.20
|405.80
|400.00
|404.70
|+4.80
|Jan
|397.10
|402.00
|397.10
|401.10
|+4.80
|Mar
|394.00
|394.20
|394.00
|394.20
|+4.10
|Est. sales 42,859.
|Wed.’s sales 88,080
|Wed.’s open int 425,385
