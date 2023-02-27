Occidental: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.93 billion. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.93 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.61 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The oil and gas exploration and production company posted revenue of $8.33 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.67 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $13.3 billion, or $12.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $37.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OXY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OXY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.