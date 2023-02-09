Live Radio
Matrix Service: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 7:44 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Matrix Service Co. (MTRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of $1.22 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and pretax expenses, came to 53 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $193.8 million in the period.

