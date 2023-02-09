Live Radio
Kellogg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 9, 2023, 8:19 AM

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg Co. (K) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $98 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of Frosted Flakes, Pop Tarts and Eggo waffles posted revenue of $3.83 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.66 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $960 million, or $2.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $15.32 billion.

