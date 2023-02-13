Live Radio
James Hardie: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 13, 2023, 6:02 PM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — James Hardie Industries PLC (JHX) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $100.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The fiber cement maker posted revenue of $860.8 million in the period.

