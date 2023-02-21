Home Depot: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.30.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.27 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $35.83 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.91 billion.

