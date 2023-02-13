Great Elm: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Monday reported a loss of $29.5…

Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Monday reported a loss of $29.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 74 cents.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period.

