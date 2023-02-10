Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Essent Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Essent Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 10, 2023, 6:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $147.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of $1.37.

The mortgage insurance and reinsurance holding company posted revenue of $230 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $831.4 million, or $7.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ESNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ESNT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up