Colony Credit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.2 million.…

The New York-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $45.8 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $127.1 million.

Colony Credit shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

